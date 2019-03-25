Joe Pat Elkins
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Joe Pat Elkins of Puryear, TN
|Age:
|87
|Place of Death:
|Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, KY
|Date of Death:
|Friday, March 22, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 PM Monday, March 25, 2019
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister(s):
|John Dale
|Place of Burial:
|Green Plains Cemetery in Hazel, KY
|Visitation:
|3:00 -6:00 PM Sunday, March 24, 2019 and after 12:00 PM Monday
|Date/Place of Birth:
|April 2, 1931 in Hazel, Kentucky
|Pallbearers:
|Brad Renfro, Jonathan Renfro, Evan Smith, Paul Ballegeer
Honorary Pallbearers: Ronnie Kellerman
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|W. C. (Rowdy) Elkins and Pearl Davenport Elkins, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Peggye Taylor Elkins of Puryear, TN; Married: June 14, 1958
|Daughters: City/State
|Zana (Brad) Renfro of Paducah, KY
Kim Smith of Nashville, TN
Leslie Kane Elkins, preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Leigh Ann Renfro (Paul) Ballegeer of Paducah, KY
Evan Smith of Nashville, TN
Jonathan Renfro of Lexington, KY
Leslie Smith of Spring Hill, TN
|Great Grandchildren:
|Luke Taylor Ballegeer (expected in April 2019)
|Personal Information:
|Member of East Wood Church of Christ graduated from Murray State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry and was a Sigma Chi. U.S. Navy Veteran, horse lover and trainer, owner of Elkins Farms, owner and operator of Elkins Real Estate Agency.
Active volunteer in the following: Henry County Saddle Club, 4H Club, Rotary Club, Elks Lodge, and Harrelson Elementary School.