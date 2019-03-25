Joe Pat Elkins

WBBJ Staff,

 

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

                                                                       Paris, TN 38242
Name: City & State Joe Pat Elkins of Puryear, TN
Age: 87
Place of Death: Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, KY
Date of Death: Friday, March 22, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Monday, March 25, 2019
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister(s): John Dale
Place of Burial: Green Plains Cemetery in Hazel, KY
Visitation: 3:00 -6:00 PM Sunday, March 24, 2019 and after 12:00 PM Monday
Date/Place of Birth: April 2, 1931 in Hazel, Kentucky
Pallbearers: Brad Renfro, Jonathan Renfro, Evan Smith, Paul Ballegeer

Honorary Pallbearers: Ronnie Kellerman
Both Parents Names:

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 W. C. (Rowdy)  Elkins and Pearl Davenport Elkins, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage

  (surviving or preceded)

 Peggye Taylor Elkins of Puryear, TN; Married: June 14, 1958
Daughters: City/State Zana (Brad) Renfro of Paducah, KY

Kim Smith of Nashville, TN

Leslie Kane Elkins, preceded
Grandchildren: Leigh Ann Renfro (Paul) Ballegeer of Paducah, KY

Evan Smith of Nashville, TN

Jonathan Renfro of Lexington, KY

Leslie Smith of Spring Hill, TN
Great Grandchildren: Luke Taylor Ballegeer (expected in April 2019)
Personal Information: Member of East Wood Church of Christ graduated from Murray State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry and was a Sigma Chi. U.S. Navy Veteran, horse lover and trainer, owner of Elkins Farms, owner and operator of Elkins Real Estate Agency.

Active volunteer in the following: Henry County Saddle Club, 4H Club, Rotary Club, Elks Lodge, and Harrelson Elementary School.

 