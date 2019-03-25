Clearer on Tuesday but Also Much Colder!

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Monday, March 25th

Showers and thunderstorms forming along a cold front in the Mid-South are largely falling in areas to the east and south of West Tennessee. It may be a while before we see another drop of rain, but the stretch of warm weather that we had this weekend is over! Colder air will come in tonight to bring Winter-like temperatures back to West Tennessee, although only briefly.

TONIGHT

Although the night will begin cloudy in West Tennessee, the clouds will gradually clear out by early Tuesday morning. We’re in for some cold weather with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight, though the’ll feel more like the lower to middle 30s with northerly winds.

Temperatures will be a bit colder tomorrow than they were yesterday! Despite mostly sunny skies, our highs will be in the middle and upper 50s in the afternoon. Unfortunately, it will feel a little bit more like the lower 50s with winds from the north. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including how long we’ll keep the rain at bay, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

