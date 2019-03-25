Hill’s Pet Nutrition canned dog food recall information

Another dog food is being recalled due to concerns for your pet’s health.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition is expanding its recall of select canned dog food products due to elevated levels of vitamin D.

While vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, ingestion of elevated levels can lead to potential health issues.

The canned dog food was distributed through retail pet stores and veterinary clinics nationwide.

So far, Hill’s Pet Nutrition has received one report of a dog becoming ill after consuming the canned dog food.

For more information about the recall, visit the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website.