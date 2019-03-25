Mostly Cloudy And Breezy Afternoon

Weather Update: 9:12 AM Monday, March 25 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. After a somewhat stormy overnight for some. Its been fairly quiet so far this morning. As of this morning we are located between two cold fronts. One that pushed through last night and another that will arrive later this afternoon. The second front will be mainly dry, but it will become a bit breezy with winds between 10-15 mph and some gusts around 20. There may be some sunshine to break through, however I expect most of the clearing to occur overnight.

