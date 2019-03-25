Mugshots : Madison County : 03/22/19 – 03/25/19 March 25, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/51Dylan Burton Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/51Megan Goschke Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 3/51Johnathan Thornton Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/51Aeriel Hickman Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card Show Caption Hide Caption 5/51Alex Graham Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule II & IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/51Anthony Young Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/51Ashley Maddox Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/51Bobby Howell Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, schedule I, II & III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/51Brett Longmire Evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 10/51Cedric Hampton Aggravated assault, false imprisonment, violation of order of protection, vandalism, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 11/51Charles Liston Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/51Conregon Whiteside Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 13/51Courtlyn Collins Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/51Cyandra Reed Fraudulent transfer of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 15/51Cynthia Rutherford Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 16/51Damon Lipford Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 17/51David Morisch Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 18/51Elijah Wright Contributing to delinquency of a child, evading arrest, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 19/51Eric Greene Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 20/51Gewaun Johnson Disorderly conduct, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 21/51Ida Crowley Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 22/51James Markham Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/51Jaquis Robinson Simple possession/casual exchange, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/51Juan Atilano Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/51Jesse Moore Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card Show Caption Hide Caption 26/51John Smith Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 27/51Joshua Bowles Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 28/51Joshua Cole Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 29/51Juan Pacheco Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 30/51Justin Musgrave Embezzlement, false reports, criminal simulation, evading arrest, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 31/51Kaira Anderson Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 32/51Keelan Williams Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 33/51Klayton Eammelli DUI, open container law, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 34/51Lakayla Gillam Simple domestic assault, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 35/51Latravian Dampeer Aggravated domestic assault, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 36/51Latricia Godwin Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 37/51Latrina Jones Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 38/51Leah Fincher Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 39/51Marcus Godwin DUI, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 40/51Matthew Barnett Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 41/51Neico Bond Contributing to delinquency of a child, evading arrest, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 42/51Rickey Hampton Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 43/51Samuel Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 44/51Sarah Moorman DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 45/51Sean Maroney Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 46/51Shamika Lewis Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 47/51Stacy Garner Possession of methamphetamine, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 48/51Tacola Chaney Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 49/51Tamika Wells Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 50/51Tracy Watkins Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 51/51Vickie Newman Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/22/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/25/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.