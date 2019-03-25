Mugshots : Madison County : 03/22/19 – 03/25/19

1/51 Dylan Burton Failure to appear

2/51 Megan Goschke Public intoxication

3/51 Johnathan Thornton Violation of probation

4/51 Aeriel Hickman Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card



5/51 Alex Graham Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule II & IV drug violations

6/51 Anthony Young Violation of community corrections

7/51 Ashley Maddox Violation of community corrections

8/51 Bobby Howell Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, schedule I, II & III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/51 Brett Longmire Evading arrest, reckless driving

10/51 Cedric Hampton Aggravated assault, false imprisonment, violation of order of protection, vandalism, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

11/51 Charles Liston Failure to appear

12/51 Conregon Whiteside Public intoxication



13/51 Courtlyn Collins Failure to appear

14/51 Cyandra Reed Fraudulent transfer of motor vehicle

15/51 Cynthia Rutherford Shoplifting

16/51 Damon Lipford Simple domestic assault, vandalism



17/51 David Morisch Vandalism

18/51 Elijah Wright Contributing to delinquency of a child, evading arrest, criminal trespass

19/51 Eric Greene Violation of order of protection

20/51 Gewaun Johnson Disorderly conduct, failure to appear



21/51 Ida Crowley Violation of community corrections

22/51 James Markham Violation of probation

23/51 Jaquis Robinson Simple possession/casual exchange, violation of probation

24/51 Juan Atilano Failure to appear



25/51 Jesse Moore Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card

26/51 John Smith Driving on revoked/suspended license

27/51 Joshua Bowles Simple domestic assault

28/51 Joshua Cole Shoplifting



29/51 Juan Pacheco Disorderly conduct

30/51 Justin Musgrave Embezzlement, false reports, criminal simulation, evading arrest, violation of community corrections

31/51 Kaira Anderson Vandalism

32/51 Keelan Williams Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



33/51 Klayton Eammelli DUI, open container law, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

34/51 Lakayla Gillam Simple domestic assault, failure to appear

35/51 Latravian Dampeer Aggravated domestic assault, failure to appear

36/51 Latricia Godwin Theft over $1,000



37/51 Latrina Jones Shoplifting

38/51 Leah Fincher Shoplifting

39/51 Marcus Godwin DUI, open container law

40/51 Matthew Barnett Simple domestic assault



41/51 Neico Bond Contributing to delinquency of a child, evading arrest, criminal trespass

42/51 Rickey Hampton Driving on revoked/suspended license

43/51 Samuel Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license

44/51 Sarah Moorman DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence



45/51 Sean Maroney Driving on revoked/suspended license

46/51 Shamika Lewis Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

47/51 Stacy Garner Possession of methamphetamine, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card, driving on revoked/suspended license

48/51 Tacola Chaney Assault



49/51 Tamika Wells Aggravated assault, vandalism

50/51 Tracy Watkins Failure to appear

51/51 Vickie Newman Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license







































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/22/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/25/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.