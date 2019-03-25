Thomas Harold Petty, age 81 passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his residence in Brownsville, TN. A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Woodland Cemetery, with Dr. Fred Campbell officiating. Mr. Petty was a Veteran of the United States Navy.

Mr. Petty was preceded in death by his parents: Tommy Lee and Eva Hatfield Petty; two brothers: Bobby Petty and James Petty; and three sisters: Doris Petty, Maxine Barcroft and Mamie Burns.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Mrs. Linda Lewis Petty of Brownsville, TN; one son: Michael Petty (Lindsey) of Mercer, TN; two stepsons: Jerald Campbell (Sonya) of Trenton, TN, Eddie Briggs (Pam) of Corinth, MS; five stepdaughters: Darlene Ferrell (mark) of Brownsville, TN, Maxine Jackson of Brownsville, TN, Renee Campbell of Bells, TN, Robin Ferguson (Joe) of Mercer, TN, Rhonda Kirk (Keith) of Wylie, TX; three brothers: Terry Petty (Cheri) of Jackson, TN, Wayne Petty of Southhaven, MS, Larry Petty (Peggy) of Mercer, TN; three sisters: Betty Bledsoe (Gene) of Parson, TN, Barbara Petty of Mercer, TN, Peggy Heaberg of Jackson, TN; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and leaves numerous friends, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the Petty family requests that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, Attention Sharolett Allen, c/o InSouth Bank, P.O. Box 879, Brownsville, TN 38012