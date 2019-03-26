5 charged with murder in Hardeman Co. homicide

1/5 Kaci Burcham

2/5 Terry Martindale

3/5 Michael Mayfield

4/5 Betty Sparks



5/5 Steven Sparks









HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Five people are in custody after an apparent home invasion and homicide Friday near Middleton.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Kaci Burcham, 19, Terry Martindale, 20, Michael Mayfield, 19, Betty Sparks, 45, and Steven Sparks, 23, are all charged in the death of 31-year-old Deon Turner.

The TBI announced the arrests Tuesday.

The TBI says they were requested to assist the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office after a reported shooting Friday in the 700 block of Britts Chapel Lane.

A female was also found at the home with serious injuries. According to the TBI, she remains in a Memphis-area hospital.

Burcham, Martindale, Mayfield, Betty Sparks and Steven Sparks were charged Monday. All five face one count of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault, especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated robbery, attempted criminal homicide, criminal homicide, and attempted first-degree murder.

The are currently held in the Hardeman County Jail. No bonds have been set for any of the suspects, according to the TBI.