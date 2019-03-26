Gerald H. Taylor

 Gerald H. Taylor, Paris, Tennessee
73
St. Thomas Hospital West, Nashville, Tennessee
March 24, 2019
1:00 P.M. Thursday, March 28, 2019
McEvoy Funeral Home
Kevin Sprague, First Church of Nazarene,  Bamberg, South Carolina
Hillcrest Memorial Park
4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday; after 11:00 A.M. Thursday until service
November 19, 1945 in Henry County, Tennessee
Gary Taylor, Kenneth Taylor, Mark Taylor, Lynn Taylor, Larry Taylor, David Taylor;  Honorary: John McDougal and Danny Ellis
Malcolm Green Taylor and Joy Belle Harris Taylor, both preceded
Shirley Hammonds Taylor; married: April 18, 1981; preceded: July 29, 2002

Special Friend: Virginia Lange, preceded: October 29, 2018
Cindy Taylor,  Paris, Tennessee
Jeff (Valerie) Taylor, Paris, Tennessee
Karen Sprague, Puryear, Tennessee

Brother-in-law: Larry Sprague, preceded
Gary Taylor, Puryear, Tennessee

Kenneth (Kathy) Taylor, Paris, Tennessee

Lynn (Lisa) Taylor, Cleveland, Tennessee

Mark (Roxanne) Taylor, Paris, Tennessee
Kayla (Cody Archie) Taylor, Lee Taylor, Clay (Bekka) Taylor, and Lauren Taylor
Six
Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Taylor was a 1964 graduate of E.W. Grove High School. He was a Baptist by faith and formerly attended Birds Creek Baptist Church. Gerald worked at Paris Building Supply for many years and also Pope Concrete Co. He was a sports fanatic and was a well known bowler.

Memorials may be made to: Henry County Sheriff’s Dept. Animal Shelter