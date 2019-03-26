Gerald H. Taylor
|Gerald H. Taylor, Paris, Tennessee
|73
|St. Thomas Hospital West, Nashville, Tennessee
|March 24, 2019
|1:00 P.M. Thursday, March 28, 2019
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Kevin Sprague, First Church of Nazarene, Bamberg, South Carolina
|Hillcrest Memorial Park
|4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday; after 11:00 A.M. Thursday until service
|November 19, 1945 in Henry County, Tennessee
|Gary Taylor, Kenneth Taylor, Mark Taylor, Lynn Taylor, Larry Taylor, David Taylor; Honorary: John McDougal and Danny Ellis
|Malcolm Green Taylor and Joy Belle Harris Taylor, both preceded
|Shirley Hammonds Taylor; married: April 18, 1981; preceded: July 29, 2002
Special Friend: Virginia Lange, preceded: October 29, 2018
|Cindy Taylor, Paris, Tennessee
|Jeff (Valerie) Taylor, Paris, Tennessee
|Karen Sprague, Puryear, Tennessee
Brother-in-law: Larry Sprague, preceded
|Gary Taylor, Puryear, Tennessee
Kenneth (Kathy) Taylor, Paris, Tennessee
Lynn (Lisa) Taylor, Cleveland, Tennessee
Mark (Roxanne) Taylor, Paris, Tennessee
|Kayla (Cody Archie) Taylor, Lee Taylor, Clay (Bekka) Taylor, and Lauren Taylor
|Six
|Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
|Mr. Taylor was a 1964 graduate of E.W. Grove High School. He was a Baptist by faith and formerly attended Birds Creek Baptist Church. Gerald worked at Paris Building Supply for many years and also Pope Concrete Co. He was a sports fanatic and was a well known bowler.
Memorials may be made to: Henry County Sheriff’s Dept. Animal Shelter