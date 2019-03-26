Funeral services for Howard Timothy Hill, Sr., age 85, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Toone, Tennessee. Burial will follow in St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Medon, Tennessee. Mr. Hill passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Wednesday morning, March 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Hill will lie-in-state at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday morning, March 28, 2019 from 11:30 AM until time of service.

For ore information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.