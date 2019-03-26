Light Frost Likely on Wednesday Morning

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Tuesday, March 26th

Today’s weather has been much cooler than it was yesterday but there has been much more sunshine today! The clear skies will allow for another freezing cold night tonight with high pressure building in to continue the stretch of dry weather in West Tennessee…for now.

TONIGHT

Winds will gradually become much calmer tonight. Coupled with mostly clear skies will allow for the temperatures to fall quickly! Expect Wednesday morning to begin with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s with a light frost on the ground and elevated surfaces. Remember, on average, our final Spring frost isn’t until the second week of April!

Another picture-perfect day is forecast for Wednesday but without the breezy north wind so it’ll be warmer than today. Under sunny skies, look for highs in the middle 60s tomorrow afternoon. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including how long we’ll keep the rain at bay, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com