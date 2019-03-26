Man found dead with gunshot wound in McNairy Co. home

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man is found dead Tuesday morning in his home near Selmer.

Sheriff Guy Buck has confirmed the man was found around 8 a.m. Tuesday inside a home on Beverly Lane.

The man died as a result of an apparent gunshot wound, according to the sheriff. The sheriff’s office has not released the man’s name pending notification of family members.

The sheriff’s office is investigating his death as a homicide.