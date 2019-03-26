Mugshots : Madison County : 03/25/19 – 03/26/19

1/10 Zachary Patterson Burglary

2/10 Caleb Young Failure to appear

3/10 Calvern Lynwood Failure to appear

4/10 Casey Hall Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/10 Dionte Harris Simple domestic assault

6/10 Gregory Sails Violation of community corrections

7/10 Jason Magee Failure to appear

8/10 Kirby Pugh Unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/10 Ontrell James Violation of parole

10/10 Stephen Rhines Violation order protection-possess firearm, violation of probation, violation of community corrections





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/25/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/26/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.