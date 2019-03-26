Mugshots : Madison County : 03/25/19 – 03/26/19 March 26, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/10Zachary Patterson Burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Caleb Young Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Calvern Lynwood Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Casey Hall Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Dionte Harris Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Gregory Sails Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Jason Magee Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Kirby Pugh Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Ontrell James Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Stephen Rhines Violation order protection-possess firearm, violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/25/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/26/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore