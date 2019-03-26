Vaughn Bond Pearson

Funeral Services for Vaughn Bond Pearson, age 51, will be Friday, March 29, 2019 at 12:30 PM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Pearson died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Midtown Center Health & Rehabilitation in Memphis, TN.

Visitation for Mr. Pearson will begin Thursday morning, March 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Pearson will lie-in-state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Friday morning, March 29, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.