Chance for Rain is Slowly Returning Later This Week

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Wednesday, March 27th

Clear skies today came with high temperatures in the 60s area-wide. One weather station in Savannah even reached 70°F! We’re expecting warmer weather as the week goes on but with warmer weather returning, will also come our next chance for rain.

TONIGHT

Clear skies will continue tonight with light winds, but it should be much warmer than it was last night. At the coldest point of Thursday morning, temperatures will be in the lower to middle 40s in West Tennessee.

After starting with some sunshine, clouds will gradually return throughout the day tomorrow. Expect winds to pick up a bit with breezes from the south pushing our temperatures into the lower and middle 70s in the afternoon. There’s just a slight chance for a brief passing shower tomorrow evening in northwest Tennessee. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including when rain looks likeliest this weekend, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

