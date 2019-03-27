Mr. Harry Ray Green age 73 of Bells, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital, surrounded by his family. Funeral services for Mr. Green will be conducted on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Robert Duvall, Bro. Willie Horton, and Bro. Justin Moreland officiating. Burial to follow in the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Bells Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until the service hour at 1:00 PM.

Mr. Green was a life-long resident of Bells and a retired teacher and assistant principal. He served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Naval Reserve. He was devoted to his wife, Karen, his children and grandchildren. He loved hunting and his life on the farm. He had a strong love for God, his family, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents: J.R. and Mattie Dell Green; one brother: Bobby Green; and two sisters: Eleanor Hart Baker and Albie Jean Patterson.

Pallbearers serving are Thomas Bray, Michael Fronczak, Chad Green, Jason Green, Danny Hart, and Andrew Wilson.

Honorary pallbearers serving are Thomas Gibson, Steve Hart, Glenn Hobock, Bill Webb, and James Harris Williams.

Mr. Green was survived by his wife of 38 years, Mrs. Karen Durham Green of Bells, TN; one daughter: Priscilla Duvall (Richard) of Jackson, TN; two sons: Jay Green (Cynthia) of Bells, TN and David Green (Daphne) of Memphis, TN; one brother: Jimmy Green (Sandra) of Madison, MS; six grandchildren: Sadie Strough, Sophie Green, Harrison Duvall, Sallie Green, Roland Duvall, Nora Green; one great-granddaughter: Millie Strough; his many nieces and nephews, his friends, and his faithful sidekick, Little Bit.