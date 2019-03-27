Mugshots : Madison County : 03/26/19 – 03/27/19 March 27, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/9Shankinia Beard Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9Robert Magill Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9Amberyl Roberson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9Brian Armstrong Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9Daymardris Forrest Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9Jorge Arias Driving while unlicensed, leaving the scene of accident Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9Ladonte Cook Theft over $1,000, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9Lesmy Napoles Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9Rondrez Billings Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/26/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/27/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore