Sheriff IDs man found dead with gunshot wound in McNairy Co. home

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a man found dead Tuesday with a gunshot wound.

Eduardo Cota was found dead around 8 a.m. Tuesday inside his home on Beverly Lane near Selmer, according to Sheriff Guy Buck.

Cota died as a result of an apparent gunshot wound, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff’s office is investigating his death as a homicide.

