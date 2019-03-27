Sheriff IDs man found dead with gunshot wound in McNairy Co. home
McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a man found dead Tuesday with a gunshot wound.
Eduardo Cota was found dead around 8 a.m. Tuesday inside his home on Beverly Lane near Selmer, according to Sheriff Guy Buck.
Cota died as a result of an apparent gunshot wound, according to the sheriff.
The sheriff’s office is investigating his death as a homicide.
