Baby Rattle Socks recall information

Baby Rattle Socks are being recalled because of small ornaments can detach from the socks, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled socks away from children and contact Midwest-CBK for a full refund.

Consumers can contact Midwest-CBK at 800-394-4225 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or email productrecovery@mwcbk. com for more information.

The units sold equaled about 22,600 (in addition, about 2,600 were sold in Canada).

This recall involves various styles of Midwest Gift brand Baby Rattle Socks – Perfect Pair. The socks are 100% cotton and have an animal or character sewn onto the toe of the socks, including a snowman, reindeer, whale, flamingo, tiger, or shark. The socks were sold in children’s sizes 0 to 12 months.

Midwest-CBK has received one incident of the rattle detaching. No injuries have been reported.

They were sold at boutique gift stores nationwide from October 2017 through December 2018 for about $10.