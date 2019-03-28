Bethel tunes up before Spring Game

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — As the 2019 football season gets closer, college teams all across the country hit the field in preparation for their annual spring games. This afternoon, Bethel took the practice field to do just that.

The Wildcats made sure everyone knew what they were about last season, finishing with a perfect regular season record as well as the title of conference champions, and they have all intentions of doing the same this year.

However, there are a few things that will be different for the 2019 season. The most noticeable one be the fact that Bethel will be under the leadership of first year head coach, Mike Jasper.

Jasper, a former player and assistant coach at Bethel, knows exactly what kind of standard is expected. While last season was a huge success for the program, Jasper knows there’s still more work to be done.

His team will look to showcase their preseason skills in the Purple vs Gold game tomorrow night in McKenzie at 7:00.