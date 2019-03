HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate has been captured after an escape.

They say while on their way to the methadone clinic, Sarah Armstrong overpowered the corrections officer and stole the transport vehicle.

She then traveled to Decatur County, abandoned the vehicle near a wooded area and ran. She was then taken into custody.

Armstrong is now being held in the Decatur County Jail.