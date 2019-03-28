Interline swivel fittings recall information

ProPlus brass flare swivel fittings are being recalled, as they can leak, causing a fire hazard.

Consumers should immediately contact Interline for a full refund or a replacement fitting. Consumers with recalled fittings that have already been installed should contact Interline to arrange for a professional installation of a free replacement fitting.

Consumers can reach Interline toll-free at 888-704-7324 from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.interlinebrands.com. C lick on Leran then click on www.lerangasproducts.com an d at the bottom of the page click on product recall.

About 140,000 units are being recalled, involving multiple sizes of ProPlus Brass Flare Swivel fittings used as connectors for copper tubing. The brass, gold-colored fittings connect two male flare nuts opposite to each other. The Swivels were used primarily for LP gas (propane) applications by professional installers.

Interline has received two reports of the swivels leaking at installation.

They were sold by hardware retailers from August 2017 through November 2018 and sold to professional installers by Leran, Barnett, Hardware Express, SupplyWorks, Wilmar and Maintenance USA stores from August 2017 through July 2018 for between $1 and $8.