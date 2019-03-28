Mugshots : Madison County : 03/27/19 – 03/28/19

1/14 Chelsea Bowen Failure to appear

2/14 Amber Coker Shoplifting, violation of probation

3/14 Anna Marie Quast Shoplifting

4/14 Creston Robertson Violation of probation



5/14 George Scott Failure to appear

6/14 James Moore Jr. Failure to appear

7/14 Jessica Watson Simple domestic assault

8/14 Joshua Flanagan Failure to appear



9/14 Joshua James Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/14 Joshua Tatum Violation of order of protection

11/14 Keith Gantt Simple domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations

12/14 Ozie Pearson III Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/14 Paul Evans Failure to appear

14/14 Waylon Wyatt Simple domestic assault





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/27/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/28/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.