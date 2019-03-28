Mugshots : Madison County : 03/27/19 – 03/28/19 March 28, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Chelsea Bowen Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Amber Coker Shoplifting, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Anna Marie Quast Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Creston Robertson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14George Scott Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14James Moore Jr. Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Jessica Watson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Joshua Flanagan Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Joshua James Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Joshua Tatum Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Keith Gantt Simple domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Ozie Pearson III Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Paul Evans Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Waylon Wyatt Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/27/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/28/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore