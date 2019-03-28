Paranormal investigator, author speaks at Jackson State Community College

JACKSON, Tenn. — An author brought a witch to life Thursday during a visit to a local college.

Pat Fitzhugh, a paranormal researcher and author, lectured on his book about the legend of the Bell Witch.

The spirit is thought to have haunted the Bell family farm in Robertson County for almost two centuries.

The author believes his book tells the whole story.

“It’s been referred to as America’s greatest ghost story, and it’s one of the most documented hauntings out there,” Fitzhugh said.

Legend has it that President Andrew Jackson, the Hub City’s namesake, spent a night on the farm as a general with his troops and had a supernatural experience.

The book is available on Amazon and through other outlets.