Scattered Showers Return Tonight to Some Spots

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday, March 28th

It’s been one of the warmest days of the year so far! Many areas are reaching temperatures in the middle 70s this afternoon, and under mostly sunny skies, it’s been one of the nicest days of the year so far too! Expect warm weather again tomorrow but a few of us may need the umbrellas when we head out the door in the morning.

TONIGHT

With partly cloudy skies overhead tonight, and light winds from the south, temperatures could stop in just the lower to middle 50s at the coolest point of the night! Scattered showers are possible tonight, especially in northwest Tennessee after midnight into Friday morning.

A few passing showers will be possible on Friday in West Tennessee with a 30% chance for rain – mainly in the morning and again in the evening. Temperatures will peak in the lower to middle 70s in the afternoon. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase on Saturday from an oncoming cold front bringing a level 1 out of 5 risk for strong thunderstorms in West Tennessee. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the hour-by-hour outlook for the weekend, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com