West Tennessee counties chosen to participate in Tennessee Property Evaluation Program

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced Thursday the counties chosen to participate in the Tennessee Property Evaluation Program.

Here in West Tennessee, Henderson County and McNairy County made the list.

“It allows communities to submit up to eight sites to the state to be evaluated for potential investment later on. ‘Investment areas,’ if you will,” said CEO of McNairy County Economic Development and Chamber of Commerce Eddie Crittendon.

Crittendon explained how the program works.

“What they do is bring in some exposure and analyze the data and look at the sites,” Crittendon said. “Basically, give us a route that they think is the best option.”

Crittendon mentioned one site owned by the Selmer-McNairy County Industrial Development Board that could be used for a future industrial development project.

In an email sent to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, Brooxie Carlton, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said quote:

“The select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program or (PEP), started in 2015, is designed to help improve the inventory of industrial sites and buildings in Tennessee. This program provides to increase counties with the tools they need an environment that economic growth for their communities and creates promotes future success.”

Bobby Dyer, chairman of the City of Lexington Development Board, says it can also add more jobs in the community.

“It’s a good way to bring more and better jobs to our community. The important thing is money we invest in developing those sites, then we know it’s a good investment than using it on something we won’t be able to develop later on,” Dyer said.

Dyer and Crittendon say sites need to be evaluated to know whether they are suitable for industrial development.