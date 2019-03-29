Carroll Co. man pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Carroll County man has pleaded guilty to charges of filing false tax returns for two West Tennessee businesses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Joshua Hicks, 32, of Huntingdon, pleaded guilty Wednesday after a November 2018 indictment in federal court alleged Hicks underreported receipts for J. Hicks Appliances in Huntingdon and Appliances and More in Lexington, according to a news release.

The release says Hicks underreported the businesses’ receipts by $98,031 for 2015.

The release says Hicks also filed false U.S. Individual Income Tax Returns by underreporting profits or losses from businesses between 2012 and 2014, resulting in Hicks reporting $335,000 less than what should have been reported.

Hicks faces a maximum of three years in federal prison.

As part of the plea agreement, Hicks will pay $95,210 in restitution.

Hicks’ sentencing is currently set for June 27.