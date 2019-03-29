Mrs. Wanda Lee, age 69 of Big Sandy, TN passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Lee was born on November 12, 1949 in Camden, TN. to the late Ben Holland and Vera Ann Waters Holland. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Harold Holland and Bennie Holland Sr. Mrs. Lee was retired from Wal-Mart and was a member of the Ramble Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include:

Husband: Philip R. Lee of Big Sandy, TN

Daughters: Jennifer (Carl) Berry of Buford, GA

Alison (Mike) Waits of Winder, GA

Sisters: Gwendolyn Roberson of Eva, TN

Betty Franks of Savannah, TN

Grandchildren: John, Kennedy and Will

Aunt: Marie Stockdale of Big Sandy, TN

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2 pm at the Oakdale Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Greg Brewer and Bro. Ted Duffey officiating. Burial will follow in the Ramble Creek Cemetery.

Visitation with the Lee family will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm and again on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 pm.