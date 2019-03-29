Mugshots : Madison County : 03/28/19 – 03/29/19 March 29, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/13Jonathan Velazquez Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Andre Jones Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Brittany Thomas Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Bryant Mclemore DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Gabriel Sanchez-Jamiez DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Jeffrey Pope Cozart Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Jeremy Henley Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Lance White DUI, criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Larry Ray Weaver Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Naquille McKinley Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Terrance Bogan Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Terry Womack Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Tyryn Williams Criminal impersonation, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/28/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/29/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore