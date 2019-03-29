Mugshots : Madison County : 03/28/19 – 03/29/19

1/13 Jonathan Velazquez Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

2/13 Andre Jones Public intoxication

3/13 Brittany Thomas Theft over $1,000

4/13 Bryant Mclemore DUI



5/13 Gabriel Sanchez-Jamiez DUI

6/13 Jeffrey Pope Cozart Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/13 Jeremy Henley Violation of probation

8/13 Lance White DUI, criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/13 Larry Ray Weaver Violation of parole

10/13 Naquille McKinley Simple domestic assault

11/13 Terrance Bogan Aggravated assault, vandalism

12/13 Terry Womack Violation of probation



13/13 Tyryn Williams Criminal impersonation, driving while unlicensed



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/28/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/29/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.