One or Two Strong Thunderstorms Possible Saturday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, March 29th

As warm air continues to move into West Tennessee, scattered showers remain in the area. We’re expecting this to continue tonight into Saturday morning but the next likely chance for rain takes place from late Saturday morning into early Saturday evening. Much of West Tennessee is under a marginal risk for severe weather along and east of Highway 79.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will remain possible tonight in West Tennessee under cloudy skies. Light winds from the south will continue to keep our weather mild with overnight low temperatures in just the middle and upper 50s at the coolest point of the night.

After starting out mostly dry early in the morning, a cold front will increase the chance for rain later tomorrow into the afternoon and early evening as a cold front comes through West Tennessee. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 70s, but there’s a potential for one or two strong thunderstorms during the afternoon – especially east of Highway 79 including much of West Tennessee south of I-40. Damaging winds are the main concern but pockets of hail and even and isolated tornado are also on the table. Tomorrow night, skies will get clearer but with gusty winds from the north and temperatures falling to the lower and middle 30s by early Sunday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the hour-by-hour outlook for the weekend, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

