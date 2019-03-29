Scattered Showers Decrease, Some Sun

Weather Update: 9:10 AM Friday, March 29 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its a mild start to the day on temperatures as we started out in the middle to upper 50s. The remnants of a mid level wave has been pushing southeast across the northern half of the Mid-south. It’s been the focusing mechanism for scattered showers, and a few isolated rumbles of thunder so far this morning. The atmosphere should become farther stabilized through this morning and the current activity decreasing in coverage. We’ll likely see a few breaks in the clouds giving way to partly cloudy skies, or a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. High temps are still expected to climb into the middle to lower 70s. It will of couse depend on the degree of drying that occurs aloft, that short term models dont quite agree on, at least through this afternoon. Tonight, skies will become more clear.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com