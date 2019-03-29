Suspect charged with attempted murder in Jackson factory shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of shooting a co-worker multiple times Tuesday at an east Jackson business faces a judge Friday.

Bruce Cole, 41, is charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly shooting a co-worker around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday outside Foam Fabricators on College Park Cove.

Court documents say the victim had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and legs, and was taken to a local hospital before being taken by helicopter to a Memphis hospital for treatment. Police say he remains in the hospital.

According to court documents, the victim told investigators there had been tension between the two at work, and that Cole came outside while the victim was on a smoke break and started an argument.

Court documents say the victim told investigators Cole pulled a black revolver from his pocket and started shooting. The victim told investigators he tried to run but fell and Cole then stood over him and shot him in both legs. The victim told investigators he was then able to stand up, and Cole pistol-whipped him in the head.

Cole was later arrested on Vann Drive after court documents say officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Old Hickory Boulevard that Cole was a passenger in, but Cole ran through the woods at the dead end of Chinaberry Cove.

Court documents say officers chased Cole across Interstate 40 and onto Vann Drive, where he was arrested hiding underneath a vehicle in a parking lot.

Cole is also charged with evading arrest, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is currently held in lieu of $150,000 bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 11.