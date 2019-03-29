Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Delora Bond

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Delora Bond of Trinity Christian Academy. As the lead teacher for the Baby Lions program at the school, Bond spends much of her day caring, interacting and trying to develop the minds of her children.

“You have the opportunity to grow with them as they grow, being there, encouraging them,” Bond said.

She says it’s hard seeing the babies grow up, but she feels she is doing her part in their development.

“To see them from crawling, now they are walking, that is a great accomplishment to me,” Bond said. “They are some sweet babies. I love helping kids, and who knows, I would love to be here as long as God has me here.”

Bond will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in April, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.