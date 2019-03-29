UPDATE: TBI says body found is missing Dyersburg woman

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed a body found this week outside of Dyersburg is a woman who was reported missing in February.

The body has been identified as 24-year-old Shelby Hubbard, according to the TBI.

Hubbard was reported missing by her mother Feb. 15. She was last seen at their home in Dyersburg.

Her body was found Tuesday in a field near Rosemont Cove.

The TBI has not released any further details at this time.