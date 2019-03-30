Local college hosts inaugural leadership conference

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local college hosted an inaugural leadership conference.

Students and community members gathered at Lane College for the Lane College Community Summit.

The two day conference consisted of workshops and panel discussions.

Saturday, they spoke to students about communication strategies, leadership and empowerment.

Companies including Coca-Cola and FedEx were in attendance.

“To help encourage our students, the community, faculty and staff to be able to lead and to transform not just this campus and this community but the entire world,” said Dr. Michelle Stewart, vice president of academic affairs.