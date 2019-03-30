New information released in Carroll County homicide

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. – Police say 19-year old James Kelly was shot and killed at a home on the 7000 block of Buena Vista Road on Friday night. The suspect is still at large.

The victim’s father, Henry Kelly, spoke with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News about the tragedy.

“Things can be taken from you within a second and not even know it. Like a light, you can just shut it off and not be aware,” said Kelly.

The TBI included this image of a car, found on surveillance footage near the scene of the crime. Police believe the car was in the area during the time of the shooting, and it could belong to a suspect or witness.

Meanwhile, Henry Kelly says the community is helping them through this tragic time.

“They’ve come over and checked on us, they’ve offered us the community center for a family get together after the funeral.”

The community is also raising funds to help with funeral costs.

For the Kelly family, Henry Kelly says Friday night’s events took away more than just his son.

“Happy, full of life, always willing to help somebody, my shadow more or less…he was one in a million kind of kid, hes going to be truly, dearly missed,” said Kelly.