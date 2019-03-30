Scattered Strong Storms Possible Later This Afternoon

Weather Update – 8:30 a.m. – Saturday, March 30th

A little drier this Saturday morning, but showers will gradually get more likely this afternoon thru early evening. Much of West Tennessee is under a slight risk for severe weather along I-40 to Hwy 69 to the Tennessee River area.

TODAY

Increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms in the mid afternoon into the early evening hours, windy at times, with southwest winds to 30 mph, highs around 70 degrees. The main timing of the storms will be from around 2 pm to 6 pm from west to east.

After starting out mostly dry early in the morning, a cold front will increase the chance for rain later into the afternoon and early evening as it comes through West Tennessee. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 70s, but there’s a potential for one or two strong thunderstorms during the afternoon – especially east of Highway 79 including much of West Tennessee south of I-40. Damaging winds are the main concern but pockets of hail and even and isolated tornado are also on the table.

Saturday night, skies will get clearer but with gusty winds from the north and temperatures falling to the lower and middle 30s by early Sunday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the hour-by-hour outlook for the weekend, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

