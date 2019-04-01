Baby sock recall information

Thousands of baby socks are being recalled due to a choking hazard. The baby rattle socks have small ornaments on them that can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The recall involves various styles of Midwest Gift brand Baby Rattle Socks – Perfect Pair. The socks are 100% cotton and have an animal or character sewn onto the toe of the socks, including a snowman, reindeer, whale, flamingo, tiger or shark. The socks were sold in children’s sizes 0 to 12 months.

So far there has been one reported incident of the rattle detaching, but no injuries have been reported.

If you have purchased a pair of these socks, you are asked to take them away from children and contact Midwest CBK for a full refund.

For more information including how to contact the company, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.