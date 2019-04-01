Increasing Clouds Today, Chance Of Light Rain Tonight

Weather Update: 10: 18 AM Monday, April 1 —

After a cold start to the morning temperatures are slowly climbing back through the 40s. Skies remain mostly sunny through late morning. A disturbance centered between Oklahoma and Texas will move east into the lower Mississippi River Valley. The upper low will first spread clouds across West Tennessee through this afternoon. Later this evening, light showers are expected. We will be back to sunshine for Tuesday and slightly warmer.

