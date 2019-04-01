Information about sexually transmitted diseases, including where to get tested, can be found at https://gettested.cdc.gov/.

STD statistics from the Centers for Disease Control can be found at the following links:

https://www.cdc.gov/nchhstp/newsroom/2018/press-release-2018-std-prevention-conference.html

https://www.cdc.gov/nchhstp/newsroom/docs/2018/table-data-2018-STD-Prevention-Conference.pdf

Statistics about STDs from the state of Tennessee can be found at the links below:

https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/program-areas/hiv/STD_Epi_Profile_2017.pdf

https://www.tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/std.html

