Local flood victims receive gift cards from American Red Cross

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn.–The American Red Cross assisted community members affected by recent flooding in Saltillo this afternoon. They gave out gift cards worth $125 to families in need.

First Baptist Church in Saltillo and The Attic Cleaning Supplies also provided people with food and clothing.

“I’m very thankful for all of the help that they have given us the community has been great and people volunteered giving stuff for the flood victims,” said Patsy McCarter, a victim of the flooding.

The Red Cross also has helped people in Parsons and Savannah.