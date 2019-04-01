Mugshots : Madison County : 03/29/19 – 04/01/19

1/54 Donald Vales Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/54 Ace Clark Jr. Schedule II & III drug violations

3/54 Aleandro Hill Failure to appear

4/54 Alunta Giles Failure to appear



5/54 Alyssa Miller-Bass Failure to appear

6/54 Andy Franks Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/54 Antonio Womack Public intoxication

8/54 Antwan Watkins DUI



9/54 Ashley Burgess Shoplifting

10/54 Ashley Weaver Shoplifting, resisting stop/arrest

11/54 Beau Meter Failure to comply

12/54 Bradley Sappington Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations



13/54 Brandon Clark Failure to appear

14/54 Brian Davis Shoplifting

15/54 Brittney Hudson Disorderly conduct

16/54 Brittney Vickery Failure to appear, violation of probation



17/54 Cameron Delgado Assault

18/54 Carlos Espinoza Aggravated assault

19/54 Charles Cole Simple domestic assault

20/54 Cheniya Walker Shoplifting



21/54 Christian Scott Shoplifting

22/54 Christopher Willingham Simple domestic assault

23/54 Cody Mills Violation of community corrections

24/54 Cordell Fields Violation of probation



25/54 Cortney Lenoir Sex offender registry violations

26/54 Creasy McClatcher Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

27/54 Daniel Patrick Public intoxication

28/54 Dennie Price Schedule I & VI drug violations



29/54 Donald Bradley Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

30/54 Druie Yopp DUI, violation of implied consent law, schedule II drug violations

31/54 Erica Pettigrew Forgery

32/54 Gregory Heath DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license



33/54 Jacquelyn Babinski DUI

34/54 Jeffery Taylor Violation of probation

35/54 John Lipford Theft under $999

36/54 Jonathan Hannah Driving on revoked/suspended license



37/54 Jordan Lawrence Fugitive-Hold for other agency

38/54 Judah Polk Embezzlement

39/54 Kevin Mayo Possession of methamphetamine, contraband in penal institution, failure to appear

40/54 Keyia Smith Driving on revoked/suspended license



41/54 Kimberly Franks Driving on revoked/suspended license

42/54 Lora Williams Simple domestic assault

43/54 Marsha Gibbs Shoplifting

44/54 Matthew Setchfield Violation of community corrections



45/54 Melvin Eliison Aggravated assault, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, schedule IV drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

46/54 Mindi Case Simple domestic assault

47/54 Ricardo Castillo Failure to appear

48/54 Salvador Guerrero Failure to appear



49/54 Shaiquanda Brown Violation of probation

50/54 Shanetta Johnson Vandalism

51/54 Stephanie Silcox Violation of community corrections

52/54 Tabitha Richardson Unlawful drug paraphernalia



53/54 Takilla Coman Public intoxication

54/54 Tracie Davis Failure to appear













































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/29/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/01/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.