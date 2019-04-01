Mugshots : Madison County : 03/29/19 – 04/01/19 April 1, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/54Donald Vales Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/54Ace Clark Jr. Schedule II & III drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 3/54Aleandro Hill Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/54Alunta Giles Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/54Alyssa Miller-Bass Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/54Andy Franks Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/54Antonio Womack Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 8/54Antwan Watkins DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 9/54Ashley Burgess Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 10/54Ashley Weaver Shoplifting, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 11/54Beau Meter Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 12/54Bradley Sappington Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 13/54Brandon Clark Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/54Brian Davis Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 15/54Brittney Hudson Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 16/54Brittney Vickery Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/54Cameron Delgado Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 18/54Carlos Espinoza Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/54Charles Cole Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 20/54Cheniya Walker Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 21/54Christian Scott Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 22/54Christopher Willingham Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 23/54Cody Mills Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 24/54Cordell Fields Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 25/54Cortney Lenoir Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 26/54Creasy McClatcher Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 27/54Daniel Patrick Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 28/54Dennie Price Schedule I & VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 29/54Donald Bradley Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 30/54Druie Yopp DUI, violation of implied consent law, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 31/54Erica Pettigrew Forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 32/54Gregory Heath DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 33/54Jacquelyn Babinski DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 34/54Jeffery Taylor Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 35/54John Lipford Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 36/54Jonathan Hannah Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 37/54Jordan Lawrence Fugitive-Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 38/54Judah Polk Embezzlement Show Caption Hide Caption 39/54Kevin Mayo Possession of methamphetamine, contraband in penal institution, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 40/54Keyia Smith Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 41/54Kimberly Franks Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 42/54Lora Williams Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 43/54Marsha Gibbs Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 44/54Matthew Setchfield Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 45/54Melvin Eliison Aggravated assault, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, schedule IV drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 46/54Mindi Case Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 47/54Ricardo Castillo Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 48/54Salvador Guerrero Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 49/54Shaiquanda Brown Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 50/54Shanetta Johnson Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 51/54Stephanie Silcox Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 52/54Tabitha Richardson Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 53/54Takilla Coman Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 54/54Tracie Davis Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/29/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/01/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore