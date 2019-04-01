Potential for Another Frost or Freeze Tonight

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Monday, April 1st

Clouds continue to increase across West Tennessee skies today with many area temperatures stuck in the lower to middle 50s. Our average high temperature for the first day of April is 68°F! Thankfully, there’s warmer weather on the way with temperatures reaching the 70s again very soon.

TONIGHT

Skies will be cloudy at first tonight with a slight chance for rain in West Tennessee overnight. After midnight, skies will begin to become clearer with temperatures falling to the lower and middle 30s again by sunrise Tuesday. Another frost is possible tomorrow morning before warmer weather returns! On average, our last Spring freeze takes place during the first week of April.

Expect plenty of sunshine tomorrow with westerly breezes bringing in warmer weather than we’ve had today. Temperatures will peak in the lower and middle 60s during the rain-free afternoon that we have ahead of us tomorrow! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including details on a chance for thunderstorms on Thursday and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com