Rechargeable power bank recall information

Over 100,000 rechargeable power banks are being recalled due to an overheating issue. The Universal Rechargeable Power Banks are used for smart phones and tablets.

The recalled chargers come in a variety of colors and shapes.

So far there have been three reports of the chargers overheating, including one report of a house fire due to a charger.

The recalled chargers were sold at Kohl’s, Ross and Burlington from November 2016 through January 2019.

If you have one of these chargers, you are urged to stop using it immediately and contact Daniel Friedman and Associates to arrange a return of the product for a full refund.

For more information, including how to contact the company, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.