Father charged with murder in infant’s 2018 death at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse after his 8-week-old son was found dead in a west Jackson apartment in July 2018.

Mathew Sealey, 32, was indicted Monday by a Madison County grand jury.

According to a news release, the 8-week-old baby was found July 8 inside his parents’ Woodcreek Apartments home on Hollywood Drive. The release says the baby’s body was taken to Nashville for autopsy, and the child’s manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The release says investigators determined Sealey, the child’s father, was responsible for the infant’s death.

Sealey was arrested Monday around 6:30 p.m. at a home in Humboldt.

Sealey is currently held in the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex to be arraigned. His court date has not been confirmed.