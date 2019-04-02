Infant fur jackets recalled due to choking hazard

Infant fur jackets are being recalled due to a choking hazard. Amerex Group has received two reports of the snaps detaching from the jacket, and one report of a child that began to choke in connection with this recall.

The faux fur jackets were sold at Carter’s, Century 21, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls stores nationwide.

If you have purchased one of these jackets, you are urged to take it away from children and contact Amerex Group for a full refund.

For more information, including how to contact the company, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.