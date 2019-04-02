John Deere attachment kit recall information

John Deere has announced a recall for an attachment kit. The recall involves attachment kits for John Deere snow blowers and 52-inch brooms that are used for various models of compact utility tractors.

The kits are reportedly missing the product operator’s manual, which details proper attachment and use of the product. The kits were sold separately at John Deere dealers nationwide.

If you have purchased one of these items, you are urged to contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free copy of the operator’s manual.

For information on how to find a dealer, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.