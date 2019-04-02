Lexington man sentenced to 70 years, no parole in child rape case

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A Lexington man charged with rape of a child and especially aggravated kidnapping has been sentenced to 70 years without parole on the charges.

Charles Lewis Eaves, 47, of Lexington, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape of a child and three counts of especially aggravated kidnapping earlier this year.

As a condition of his plea agreement, Eaves must also register as a sex offender and remain under supervision for the rest of his life.

The charges stem from a May 2018 incident. Eaves was indicted by a Henderson County grand jury in October 2018.

Eaves was arrested by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.