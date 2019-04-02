Mugshots : Madison County : 04/01/19 – 04/02/19

1/15 Mathew Sealey First-degree murder, aggravated child abuse or neglect

2/15 Canaan Sims Failure to appear

3/15 Cordarius Cooper Failure to comply, driving while unlicensed

4/15 Dajonay Chatman Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/15 Dawn Cummings Fugitive-Hold for other agency

6/15 Donyel Windfield Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/15 Douglas Robinson Simple domestic assault

8/15 Dustin Duck Disorderly conduct



9/15 Jeremy Moore Violation of community corrections

10/15 Johnny Rivers Simple domestic assault, vandalism

11/15 Kaleb Mealer Shoplifting, vandalism

12/15 Kennon Jones Failure to appear



13/15 Ralph Holley III Violation of community corrections

14/15 Scott Johnson Theft over $1,000

15/15 Wade Baldwin Disorderly conduct































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/01/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/02/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.