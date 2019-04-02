Mugshots : Madison County : 04/01/19 – 04/02/19 April 2, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/15Mathew Sealey First-degree murder, aggravated child abuse or neglect Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Canaan Sims Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Cordarius Cooper Failure to comply, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Dajonay Chatman Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Dawn Cummings Fugitive-Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Donyel Windfield Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Douglas Robinson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Dustin Duck Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Jeremy Moore Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Johnny Rivers Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Kaleb Mealer Shoplifting, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Kennon Jones Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Ralph Holley III Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Scott Johnson Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Wade Baldwin Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/01/19 and 7 a.m. on 04/02/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore