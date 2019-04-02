Funeral services for Reverend Joe Daniel Morton, age 76, will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Reverend Morton died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his residence.

Visitation for Reverend Morton will begin Friday morning, April 5, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Reverend Morton will lie-in-state on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until time of service.

