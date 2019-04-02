Savannah woman indicted in TennCare fraud investigation

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Savannah woman is accused of lying about her residency in order to enroll in TennCare, according to the Office of Inspector General.

Samantha Briley, 31, of Savannah, is accused of reporting that she lived in Tennessee in order to receive TennCare, resulting in Briley receiving more than $15,000 in medical assistance benefits, according to a news release. The release says Briley was living in Florence, Alabama, at the time of the alleged fraud.

Briley was served warrants on charges of TennCare fraud and theft of services over $10,000 while serving time in the Hardin County jail on unrelated methamphetamine charges.

To report suspected TennCare fraud, call 1-800-433-3982, or report online at www.tn.gov/tnoig and follow the prompt reading “Report TennCare Fraud.”